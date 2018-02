× Lamp stolen from Waukesha Co. antiques show similar to lamp that sold for $10K

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County sheriff’s officials have reached out to the public for help finding a lamp.

The Tiffany Studios Scarab Lamp is nine inches tall with a five-inch diameter base.

It was stolen from a Wisconsin antiques show in Waukesha County.

Experts say a similar lamp recently sold for $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.