Police: 20-year-old Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured while sitting in vehicle

Posted 7:11 am, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52AM, February 12, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Feb. 12 on the city’s north side.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. near 31st and Courtland.

According to police, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a vehicle when an unknown suspect fired shots into the car.

The driver of the vehicle then drove to the area of 39th and Lancaster — where MPD responded. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to investigate the motive and search for the suspect.