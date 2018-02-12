× Mukwonago man, Milwaukee man arrested for OWI (7th) and OWI/drugs (4th) on freeway

MILWAUKEE — One person was arrested for OWI, seventh offense, and one for OWI, fourth offense after a weekend crash and traffic stop on the freeway.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident happened Saturday, Feb. 10 shortly before 8 p.m. on I-43 near Forest Home Ave.

Sheriff’s officials say a deputy stopped a van traveling without its lights on. The driver, a Mukwonago man, 60, was arrested after authorities say he indicated he’d been drinking beer at a bar in Mukwonago and mixed drinks at a bar on Becher St. He blew a .099. His prior convictions occurred in Feb. 1992, Jan. 1995, Nov. 2001, March 2002, July 2007 and April 2011.

The second incident happened Sunday, Feb. 11 around 3:30 a.m. after a crash into the barrier wall on the ramp from the east to the south in the Stadium Interchange.

Authorities say the striking vehicle left the scene, struck the wall again and exited the freeway at Frederick Miller Way before deputies arrived. The vehicle crashed into a traffic signal there — just east of Miller Park Way. The driver, a Milwaukee man, 39, admitted to taking “several different nervous system depressants.” He was arrested for OWI, fourth offense/drugs. His prior convictions occurred in May 1998, Oct. 2004 and Nov. 2004.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a third driver, a man from Butler, 30, was arrested for his second OWI offense this weekend. In all, there were 16 arrests made during MCSO’s “Operation Drive Sober” initiative.