Racine man accused of punching neighbor in face during snow blowing dispute

RACINE — A Racine man is accused of punching his neighbor in the face during a dispute over the clearing of snow.

Jeffrey Mueller, 55, faces one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, Feb. 11, police were dispatched to the area near 20th St. and Taylor Ave., where a man indicated he was snow blowing on his property and his neighbor’s property because his neighbor was out of town. He said he was confronted by another neighbor, Mueller, claimed he was blowing snow onto the street. The man said he wasn’t doing it on purpose, and he cleaned up the snow on the street.

Prosecutors say Mueller confronted the man again, and claimed he was blowing snow onto a parkway. The man said Mueller “swung at him with a closed fist,” punching him three times. He said he was able to block two of the punches but one hit him in the lip/cheek area.

Officers observed two lacerations on his lip.

The complaint says Mueller admitted he got into an argument with his neighbor over snow blowing, but he denied punching the man in the face.

Mueller made his initial appearance in court on Feb. 12. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and Mueller pleaded not guilty. A $500 signature bond was set and he’ll next be in court in late March for a pre-trial conference.