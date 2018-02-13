Bucks’ G-League affiliate picks up G Brandon Jennings

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Brandon Jennings #7 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Brandon Jennings #7 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
OSHKOSH — The developmental league affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks has acquired former Bucks first-round draft pick Brandon Jennings off waivers.
The Wisconsin Herd announced that it had picked up Jennings on Tuesday.
Jennings was the 10th overall pick by the Bucks in the 2009 NBA draft, averaging 17.0 points over four seasons in Milwaukee. He was traded to Detroit in July 2013 in a deal that sent Khris Middleton to the Bucks.
The 28-year old Jennings played two-plus seasons in Detroit before making stops with the Magic, Knicks and Wizards. He most recently played professionally in China.