Convicted sex offender to live in home near Main and Genesee in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are notifying the public about the release of a convicted sex offender.

Kenneth Elam, 60, will be living at a home at 1104 E. Main St., near Genesee St.

Elam was convicted in 2002 for causing a child under 13 to view or listen to a sex act, and exposing himself in public.

He must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life, and has submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He’s been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, he cannot visit taverns, bars or liquor stores and he cannot have contact with the victim. Additionally, he cannot consume alcohol or drugs.

He must comply with sex offender rules and will be on GPS monitoring while under supervision.

Elam is described as a white man, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 209 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond/gray hair, and he wears glasses.