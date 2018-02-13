DNR shares video of confirmed cougar caught on camera in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have shared video of a cougar caught on camera in Washington County.

According to the DNR, landowners captured the animal on camera on Feb. 7, and this animal has been verified to be a cougar by DNR biologists.

DNR officials believe this is the same large cat recently identified in Fond du Lac County. It’s believed the animal is now out of the area.

There is currently no evidence of a breeding population of cougars in Wisconsin, DNR officials noted. The nearest established cougar population is in the Black Hills area of South Dakota, and animals dispersing through Wisconsin are believed to originate from this population.

Anyone with an unusual sighting or trail camera photo are encouraged to fill out the Large Mammal Observation Form so that DNR biologists can work to identify the animal.