Fire damages home in Sheboygan County; extent of damage unknown

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Firefighters on Monday night, Feb. 12 responded to the scene of house fire in the Town of Rhine.

Crews were called out to a residence on County Road EH near Little Elkhart Lake Road shortly before midnight.

According to the caller, the fire started while the residents were using their fireplace.

No additional details have been released — including the extent of damage to the home.

The following resources were involved; Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, Glenbeulah Fire Department, Kiel Fire Department, Haven Fire Department, Ada Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Elkhart Lake First Responders, Greenbush Fire Department, Howards Grove Fire Department Waldo Fire Department, St. Anna Fire Department and the New Holstein Fire Department. Kiel Ambulance was also requested to the scene.