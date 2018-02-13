× MADACC cares for ‘Chef,’ a cat who got his head stuck in a can of Chef Boyardee spaghetti 🐱 🍝

MILWAUKEE — A cat was rescued after getting his head stuck in a can of Chef Boyardee Spaghetti and Meatballs.

The 1-year-old male cat, now appropriately named “Chef” was rescued by MADACC animal control officers.

MADACC officials said he’s “super friendly” and he was driven to scrounging when he was left outside. They said he “loves everyone” and is now cleaned up and ready for a furever home.

They noted that he will eat spaghetti, but he really loves fishy cat food.

He was available for adoption at MADACC as of Tuesday evening, Feb. 13.