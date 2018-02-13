Man accused of attacking estranged girlfriend at assisted living facility pleads guilty

ELM GROVE — A Milwaukee man accused of attacking his estranged girlfriend at her workplace — an assisted living facility in Elm Grove has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

Khaleel Durham, 23, on Tuesday, Feb. 13 pleaded guilty to three charges:

Stalking — resulting in bodily harm

Robbery with use of force

Battery

Two other charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 27, 2017, Elm Grove police were dispatched to the Heritage Assisted Living Facility on Wall Street near Elm Grove Road for a “possible domestic in progress.” Officers learned a suspect was banging on the doors to the facility, trying to get inside.

Upon officers’ arrival, they learned the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim in this case, Durham’s ex-girlfriend, was found sitting in a chair with an ice pack on her forehead, complaining of a severe headache. According to the complaint, the victim told police she and Durham had broken up on March 26th, and one day later, Durham was texting her, indicating he was going to come to her work and give her his cell phone, which she paid for. She said he also indicated he wanted to come get her car, and he would pick her up later in it, and they could discuss their relationship.

While at work, the victim told investigators she received 21 text messages from Durham, to which she responded: “I hate you, leave me alone.” Eventually, Durham texted that he was “outside.”

According to the complaint, Durham’s ex told investigators he approached her in the parking lot, demanding her keys. When she said she wasn’t giving him her keys, the complaint says Durham “because upset, and began shouting at her to give him her keys” — grabbing her ponytail with one hand, and the back of her neck with the other — forcing her to the ground. The victim said her head struck the concrete and she began to suffer a headache. The victim said Durham was pulling her hair so hard, he was pulling it out. She said she begged him to let her go, as he said: “You’re a grown (expletive) woman. Stop crying. Is this how you want to lose your job?”

Eventually, prosecutors say Durham let go of his ex’s hair, and she tried to go back inside. At this point, Durham’s ex said she noticed a co-worker was holding her wallet, and Durham tried to take it from her co-worker. The complaint says Durham pulled the wallet from his ex’s co-worker’s hands, breaking the wrist strap, before getting back into the vehicle he arrived in and fleeing the scene.

This incident was captured on surveillance video, which was obtained and analyzed by police.

At some point during this incident, an employee advised that Durham was banging on the door, asking to speak with his ex. The employee did not open the door and notified managers.

Durham was initially charged with stalking resulting in bodily harm on March 31 — and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Amended charges were filed on April 6.

