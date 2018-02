Shawn Mendes to headline Summerfest on July 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest revealed Tuesday morning, Feb. 13 that Shawn Mendes will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, July 5.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 ("Ticketmaster Express" automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize "ticketfast" at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.