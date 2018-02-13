× Silver Alert canceled: 64-year-old Haskel Parker from Vilas County found safe

VILAS COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been canceled for 64-year-old Haskel Parker of Vilas County. Officials say he has returned home and is safe.

Officials were concerned after Parker was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12. He was reportedly visiting his wife in Appleton and and left around 10:00 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 to return to their home in Vilas County. He wasn’t seen or heard from until Tuesday morning, Feb. 13.

Again — he has been found safe!