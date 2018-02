MILWAUKEE — Valentine’s Day is Wednesday, Feb. 14, and the Green Bay Packers are celebrating with Packers’ themed Valentines!

The Valentine’s Day cards feature some of your favorite Packers’ players with messages like “you’re a catch” and “you give me a rush.”

You can download the cards and send them digitally, or click and print.

Here are two examples (via Packers.com):

CLICK HERE to take a look at all of the Packers’ Valentines at Packers.com.