Buy, lease or subscribe to your next car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Swedish automaker Volvo recently released details about a new subscription-based ownership program called “Care by Volvo.” Starting at $600 a month, it includes insurance, vehicle service, roadside assistance, 24/7 customer care, and replacements needed for wear-and-tear items such as brake pads and wiper blades.

The idea of these programs is to take away much of the hassle and mystery involved with buying or leasing a car. With subscription models, you pay one monthly fee for most costs involved in owning a car. Plus, you could drive a new vehicle every year, or even every week with some other programs.

And Volvo isn’t the only automaker offering consumers this type of deal. BMW, Hyundai, Cadillac, and Porsche all have similar subscription-based programs, with varying degrees of how often you can exchange a car for a new one. And for those who balk at Volvo’s substantial all-inclusive price, it’s worth noting that the base price for the included vehicles starts at $33,200.

Although the programs that are currently in effect are on the pricier side, there are no long-term commitments, and Consumer Reports anticipates the monthly fees going down as this trend becomes more popular. If you rev up for the latest in-car technologies, Consumer Reports says the subscription-based model could be a big hit. These types of programs could be really enticing for those who want to stay on top of the latest advancements in safety, infotainment, and convenience.

But of course, a subscription-based ownership experience won’t be for everyone. That's especially true for consumers who like the idea of paying off their vehicles and not having monthly car payments.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.