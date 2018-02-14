‘He goes from really up to really down:’ Man, 21, in Froedtert’s ICU, battling the flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County man is clinging to life, hospitalized with the flu after he began showing symptoms just days before his health deteriorated.

"I've been on an emotional roller coaster for sure," said Dwayne Petty.

Petty's son Josh, an athlete, is fighting for his life after contracting an aggressive strain of the flu.

"He goes 'I'll be down a couple days and I'll be fine,'" said Petty.

He said it started with aches and pains before Josh quickly went downhill. As of Wednesday, Feb. 14, Josh was at Froedtert Hospital in the ICU, where his condition continued to change.

"He goes from really up to really down and it can do it really quick," said Petty.

Family members from across the Midwest have come to stand at Josh's bedside.

"We're just all trying keep ourselves busy and take turns going into see him and making sure he knows there is someone here with him," said Petty.

Petty said he feels his son is in good hands -- being cared for by Froedtert's medical staff.

"He's got a doctor who I think is second to none," said Petty.

The family is looking to their faith for guidance in this difficult time and praying for a full recovery.

"Continue to be strong. Continue to fight -- and just come home to your mom and dad," said Petty.

Petty said his son did not get the flu shot this year.

A YouCaring.com account has been set up to help Josh and his family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.