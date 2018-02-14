Man convicted of homicide after Jan. 2012 beating, stabbing of estranged wife

MILWAUKEE — A man who was once a fugitive, charged in connection with the January 2012 death of his estranged wife has been convicted of homicide.

A jury on Wednesday, Feb. 14 convicted Jose Discua-Bados, 35, on a count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. He was then remanded into custody pending his sentencing, which is set for March 7.

In January of 2012 on Milwaukee south side, Discua-Bados brutally attacked his estranged wife, Dayana Garcia. Investigators said Discua-Bados repeatedly hit her in the head with a two-by-four and eventually stabbed her to death in front of Garcia’s grandmother.

Many feared the Honduras-native fled the country, but nearly five years later, he was arrested for drunk driving in Tulsa, Okla.

He could face life in prison.