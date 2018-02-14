× Part-time coach at Hamilton HS arrested for exposing a child to harmful material

MILWAUKEE — A part-time coach from Hamilton High School in Milwaukee is on unpaid leave.

Milwaukee police say the 28-year old Milwaukee man was arrested for exposing a child to harmful material. Sources tell FOX6 News the man was sharing sexual videos with players on the basketball team — and a parent alerted officials. We are told the man has a previous arrest in 2014.

Milwaukee Public Schools issued the following statement related to this incident:

“MPS is cooperating with the Milwaukee Police Department regarding an allegation involving a part-time coach at Hamilton High School. The part-time coach has been placed on unpaid leave pending a final resolution to the matter. Because there are ongoing investigations by MPD and MPS, we cannot comment further.”