Police: Woman shot, injured while sitting in vehicle near Teutonia and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Feb. 13.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Capitol Drive.

Police say the victim, a 44-year-old woman, was a passenger inside a vehicle when a suspect in a passing vehicle fired shots.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for a suspect.