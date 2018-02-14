Valentine’s Day made easy: Local business makes it easy to pick-up flowers, chocolate last minute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Happy Valentine's Day! If you didn't buy anything yet, don't worry. Carl spent the morning at State Fair Park -- where a local business makes it easy to pick-up flowers or chocolate last minute.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Valentine Drive Thru (website)

Valentine made easy. Come to the Valentine Drive Thru at State Fair Park and have the opportunity to buy chocolates and flowers from two of the most reputable businesses in the Milwaukee Area; Ultimate Confections and Locker’s Florist without getting out of your car! Couldn’t be easier!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dates/Times: Tuesday, Feb. 13: 7AM – 8PM Wednesday, Feb 14: 7AM – 8PM For more information, please contact Pat Murphy at (414) 803-0987 or visit http://drivethruvalentine.com/