“300-pound blocks of ice:” Cedarburg’s Winter Festival is celebrating on Saturday and Sunday

CEDARBURG -- Before the weather warms up too much -- they're celebrating the season in Cedarburg. The annual Winter Festival is this weekend! Carl joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Cedarburg’s Winter Festival (website)

Cedarburg’s Winter Festival is celebrating on Saturday, February 17 & Sunday, February 18, 2018. Festivities will take place throughout the heart of Cedarburg on Washington Avenue from 8am to 9pm on Saturday, and 8am to 4pm on Sunday. The popular Ice Carving Contest, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, sets the stage along the city’s main street, where 300-pound blocks of ice will be transformed into glistening pieces of Superhero-inspired art by talented ice carvers.

A tractor-drawn hay wagon provides a great view, but fest-goers who opt to stroll along Washington Avenue and prefer being outside can test their endurance by enjoying camel rides, egg hunts, sledding, ice skating or watching an old-fashioned dog pull. Also make sure to stop in to the Cedarburg History Museum, The Cedarburg Visitors Center during Winter Festival! Doors will be open Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10am-4pm and Sunday, Feb. 18 from 12- 4pm. Cedarburg’s newest treasure houses the former General Store Museum, the Rappold-Dobberpuhl historic photograph collection, as well as a current exhibit.