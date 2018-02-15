A Ford favorite returns: The reason the auto maker is bringing back the Ford Ranger

MILWAUKEE -- The Ford Ranger pickup was a member of the Ford family for decades -- before it was pulled off the line in 2011 due to slow sales. That's about to change. The auto maker is building a new model for 2019. Fox consumer reporter, Steve Noviello, joins FOX6 WakeUp from the Dallas-Fort Worth Auto Show with a first look inside.