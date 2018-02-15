Hundreds hold vigil for victims of Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — At least 1,000 people have attended a candlelight vigil for the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida.

Some people openly sobbed as the victims’ names were read aloud at the vigil near the school in Parkland Thursday night.

Dressed in the school’s colors, some held flowers while others wielded signs asking for action to fight school violence, including gun control.

At one point during the vigil, some in the crowd began shouting, “No more guns! No more guns!”

The vigil started with a moment of silence for victims and candles were lit.