Sheboygan police search for 2 men who damaged vehicle near 12th and Clara

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who damaged a vehicle near South 12th Street and Clara Avenue. It happened Sunday, February 4th.

Officials released photos of the suspect on Thursday, February 15th.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall with an average build. He has a tattoo on his neck and is missing a front tooth. He was last seen wearing a Harley-Davidson hat.

The second suspect is described as a white male, about 5’8″ tall with an average build and facial hair.

Anyone with information about the two suspects should call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-283-8436.