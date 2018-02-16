‘A present from my cat:’ Milwaukee woman fed up with package thieves leaves old cat litter in box for revenge

MILWAUKEE — Package thieves strike again! They were caught on camera stealing on Milwaukee’s east side. One woman has had enough.

“You feel so invaded,” said Lynn Quirk, package theft victim.

It is a frustrating crime, especially when it keeps happening.

“We’ve all had things stolen, but it’s like an epidemic around here,” Quirk said.

This time, package thieves, targeted homes on Milwaukee’s east side — and they are caught on camera.

“Pulled up right in front of my house, parked,” Quirk.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a silver Malibu with a black driver’s side door pulled up near Farwell and Park.

The brazen criminals ignored the obvious:

“I have signs all over the front of my house surveillance cameras, everything, you can’t miss it,” said Quirk.

One of the men went right up to Lynn Quirk’s porch.

“Walked, grabbed the package and walked down the steps and it was like a walk in the park,” said Quirk.

The other hit porches down the street.

Quirk, fears the criminals are following delivery trucks and preying on the customers.

“UPS drops them off, and FedEx drops them off, and they pick them up,” said Quirk.

She’s fed up with the thefts. She’s even filled up empty boxes with old cat litter and placed it on her porch. She’s hoping it gets stolen and the criminals learn their lesson.

“A little present from my cat, to the thieves,” Quirk said.

Quirk isn’t sure it will make a difference. She just wants the thieves to leave her and her neighbors alone.

“Do they have any sense of remorse?” said Quirk. “Do they care at all?”

Milwaukee police tell us several packages were stolen along north Farwell. If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle, you’re asked to contact police.