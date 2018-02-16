Connected pet gear helps you feed, play from afar

A look at connected pet gear that lets you feed and play with your four-legged friend from anywhere in the world.
Connected devices are everywhere and pets are no exception. Take a look at these items that make being a pet owner easier.
FitBark 2, $70
This is like a FitBit for your dog! Track activity and sleep and see the results on a smartphone app.
Petnet SmartFeeder, $150
This is a WiFi connected smart feeding system that never forgets to put out a bowl of food for Fido!
Petcube Bites, $250
Imagine tossing your pet a treat from anywhere in the world. That’s exactly what this system does. It also has an HD camera so you can see and talk to your pet.