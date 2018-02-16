“I never wanted to hurt anyone:” Woman sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Watertown woman will spend the nest nine years in prison after a crash that killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk last April. Shaniece Davis had some words for the judge and victim's family about that tragic day.

Shaniece Davis entered a Milwaukee County courtroom Friday, Feb. 16th, to listen about the day Davis drove her SUV while under the influence of drugs.

"I hope it haunts you until the day you die that you killed a person like Carol," the victim's brother Francis Daniel said. "But I doubt it will being the type of person you are."

A video played in the court of what Davis did April 6, 2017. In the video Davis' SUV can be seen smashing into a car near 92nd and Capitol then driving on to hit another vehicle near 92nd and Lisbon. Davis ran a red light striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The family of the victim, Carol Ann Daniel, spoke -- asking for a harsh sentence. The judge ordered the media not to show their faces.

"The human being you so horrifically killed was a lovely, gentle spirit, with a generous heart for family and friends," Carol's sister Julieann Gaetano said.

Witnesses say the victim was alive after Davis struck her, however she was lodged under her vehicle. They say Davis drove back and forth over the victim numerous times.

"The human being screaming, 'Stop, stop' as you repeatedly backed your car over her was an amazing gentle person," Gaetano said. "As you got out, lit your cigarette and used your cell phone, that precious human being, my sister, was dying."

One witness tried to grab the SUV bumper to stop Davis and another tried to break the driver's side window to stop her. A third put a concrete block under her tire. Witnesses say davis got out, lit a cigarette and used her cellphone. She told them her brakes did not work.

"Years spent behind bars cannot make up for a life snatched away," Carol's niece Tegan Gaetano said. "But years are the only currency she has to give to right this wrong."

"I'd like to say I'm sorry for the victim's family for what I've done that day," Davis said. "My actions were not called for. I never wanted to hurt anyone."

The judge sentenced Davis to nine-and-a-half years in prison, and another five-and-a-half of supervision.

A family tells FOX6 they believe the sentence is justifiably harsh.