Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn retiring from MPD after 10 years on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn will retire from the Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 16 after 10 years on the job. Flynn's term began in January 2008. He was an outsider from the east.

The Milwaukee Police Department will have Alfonso Morales leading the force -- at least for now. In a narrow 4-3 vote, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) on Thursday, Feb. 15 named Morales -- one of two candidates -- interim Milwaukee police chief.

Alfonso Morales will take over when Police Chief Ed Flynn leaves the post on Friday, Feb. 16.

"I think we are going to see a new level of enthusiasm and excitement in the police department," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Morales started with the department back in 1993. In 1999, he was promoted to detective. Morales has overseen several divisions, including the department's Gang Crimes Unit and Homicide Unit.

"I hope that he is willing to work with the community, work with the commission and also inspire the rank-and-file," said FPC Chairman, Steven DeVougas.