Observe enormous prehistoric dinosaurs, track modern-day sharks in real time

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready for a wild adventure! Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek is taking over the Wisconsin Center this weekend. Allyson Best joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information on the wild expedition.

About Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek (website)

It’s family expedition time! At Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek, you’ll be transported through our special Time Lab where you can observe enormous prehistoric dinosaurs and track modern-day sharks in real time. This experience is all about hands-on family fun! Kids will love the larger-than-life creatures, and activities like Design-a-Dino, Prehistoric Poop, or the Race Through Time Labyrinth will keep everyone entertained. Families can compete in the Cretaceous Challenge Zone, visit the Time Trek Theater to meet baby dinosaurs, and test their dino-knowledge in our family and individual trivia contests. Even see a Dino skeleton come to life!

PLUS at our Shark Edition events, you can learn more about these mysterious prehistoric creatures that are still alive today, thanks to our partnership with OCEARCH! Track real-life sharks and view live footage from recent expeditions.

Times:

9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Saturday

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday

Tickets:

Early Bird Child (2-12 years old): $17.00

Early Bird Adult (13+ years old): $17.00

Early Bird Senior (65+ years old): $15.00

Child (2-12 years old): $22.00

Adult (13+ years old): $22.00

Senior (65+ years old): $17.00