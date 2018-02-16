Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange:
Friday, February 16:
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield for overhang work 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Zoo Interchange for overhang work 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at HWY 100 for overhang work 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Monday, February 19:
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield for overhang work 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Zoo Interchange for overhang work 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
- Overnight multiple lane closures on I94 East at WIS 100 and on I-41/894 North and South Monday through Thursday
I-41/894 Rehabilitation Project:
- Multiple overnight lane closures I-41/894 North and South Friday, February 16 and throughout next week. Single lane closures begin at 7 p.m. most nights.