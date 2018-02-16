“We need people:” High school students compete for state title in carpentry, job offers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- At state high school state tournament is underway at State Fair Park. The competitors are hoping to walk away with a state title and a job offer. You won't find any athletic gear here. To win this state title, students need hammers and drills.

"Right now I'm wiring these lights, figuring out where I'm gonna put them up," said Connor Risberg, senior.

These high school juniors and seniors represent 11 schools -- competing in the National SkillsUSA competition.

"You see a lot of them looking over their shoulder, 'Oh no, this guy is faster,'" said Bingo Emmons, VP Milwaukee NARI, Chairperson SkillsUSA.

Each team of four has less than two days to build an identical mock house.

"We have to run the pipes for the sink and electrical for the lights," said Risberg.

They are judged by professionals on their carpentry skills, as well as cleanliness of job site, and keeping proper inventory of their tools.

"Making sure everything is flush, every measurement is 100 percent, and if it's not you've got to adjust, adapt and overcome," said Jack Colbert, junior at Muskego High School.

According to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, there is a shortage of workers entering the construction field. For many of these kids, this competition is their first step to going pro.

"Right from today they want to hire them. A lot of these kids have jobs the day they graduate," said Emmons.

"I'm hoping to. I hope to make an impact," said Colbert.

They say timing is everything. While the clock is winding down on this contest -- the time may be perfect to begin a career.

"We need people," said Bingo.

The competition wrapped up in West Allis on Friday, Feb. 16 -- but these kids have to wait. The winner of this competition won't be announced until the state SkillsUSA conference in April.

The National SkillsUSA competition will take place this June in Louisville, Kentucky.

The team's mock homes will be on display this weekend at the NARI Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park.