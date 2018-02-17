2 people extricated from vehicle following crash in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Two people were taken to a trauma center after their vehicle crashed on Valley Road in Oconomowoc Saturday, February 17th.

At midnight, Western Lakes Fire District was called the area of Valley Road and Golden Lake Road for a singe vehicle accident. Upon arrival, fire crews determined an extrication would be needed to save the two people who were in the vehicle.

Officials say the incident was upgraded and more crews were requested to the scene.

The extrication took approximately 15 minutes and the two patients were transported to a trauma center.