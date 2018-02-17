Braving the cold: Brewers fans head to Miller Park for the Arctic Tailgate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers' Arctic Tailgate is underway! Not only can fans start buying tickets Saturday, February 17th -- but they can celebrate ahead of the upcoming season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Arctic Tailgate (website)

After a brief absence, the Brewers are excited to announce the return of the official first sign of spring - the Arctic Tailgate at Miller Park. The event marks the first opportunity for fans to purchase single-game tickets for the 2018 season. The Milwaukee Brewers have set Saturday, February 17 as the date for this year's Arctic Tailgate, with single-game tickets on sale at 9 a.m. that day.

Before the box office windows open at 9 a.m., The Johnsonville Famous Racing SausagesTM, Bernie Brewer and Brewers alumni players will be on hand to greet fans all morning. The first 2,000 fans in line will receive a brat, soda and a Brewers knit cap, compliments of Johnsonville, Pepsi and DN Sportservice. FOX Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ will support the event as well.