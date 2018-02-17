Braving the cold: Brewers fans head to Miller Park for the Arctic Tailgate

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers' Arctic Tailgate is underway! Not only can fans start buying tickets Saturday, February 17th -- but they can celebrate ahead of the upcoming season.
After a brief absence, the Brewers are excited to announce the return of the official first sign of spring - the Arctic Tailgate at Miller Park. The event marks the first opportunity for fans to purchase single-game tickets for the 2018 season.
The Milwaukee Brewers have set Saturday, February 17 as the date for this year's Arctic Tailgate, with single-game tickets on sale at 9 a.m. that day.
Before the box office windows open at 9 a.m., The Johnsonville Famous Racing SausagesTM, Bernie Brewer and Brewers alumni players will be on hand to greet fans all morning. The first 2,000 fans in line will receive a brat, soda and a Brewers knit cap, compliments of Johnsonville, Pepsi and DN Sportservice. FOX Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ will support the event as well.
On Friday, February 16, the tailgate begins in full swing with a party tent featuring live music, games, activities as well as food and beverages, compliments of MillerCoors. Fans will be entertained while they wait in line for the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets.