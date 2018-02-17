× Mount Pleasant PD: 15-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 15-year-old suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on South Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant Friday night, February 16th.

Mount Pleasant police responded to the area of State Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road) and Castle Court just before 9:30 p.m. Once they arrived, officers found that a 15-year-old Racine boy was crossing South Green Bay Road and was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Authorities say the teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital via Flight For Life. He is in stable condition.

Witnesses to the accident described the vehicle as a smaller car but officials say the information gathered at the scene was limited due to lighting conditions. So, anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Mount Pleasant police.

The crash remains under investigation.