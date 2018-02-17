North Division High School hosts 15th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance

MILWAUKEE — Quality bonding time! Dads and their daughters put on their best attire to attend the Daddy-Daughter Dance at North Division High School on Saturday, February 17th.

Milwaukee Recreation partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative and the Social Development Commission to host the 15th annual event. It’s meant to strengthen relationships between daughters and their dads or their grandfathers, uncles, or any other adult male figure.

Attendees got their groove on on the dance floor and even took pictures together in a photo booth.

Click through our photo gallery from the event below: