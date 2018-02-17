× Police: 87-year-old woman hurt chasing after purse snatcher in Pick ‘N Save parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT — An 87-year-old woman tried to chase down a suspect who snatched her purse in the parking lot of a Pick ‘N Save in Mount Pleasant.

It happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16th at the Pick ‘N Save on South Green Bay Road near Durand Avenue.

According to Mount Pleasant police, the elderly woman made a purchase inside the store and as she was walking to her car, a suspect — who witnesses described as a black male wearing dark clothing — came up and forcefully grabbed her purse.

The man ran and got into a red, mid-sized SUV (possibly a GMC Acadia) that was also parked in the lot. The SUV took off northbound.

Officials say the elderly woman suffered minor hand injuries trying to prevent her purse from being stolen, and she attempted to chase the suspect.

Mount Pleasant police continue to investigate the incident.