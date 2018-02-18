Dino’s Riverwest show off their signature brunch dishes

MILWAUKEE -- Since 1968, Dino's Riverwest has been a staple of the neighborhood. Joining Wake Up is owner Lawrence Lococo with a look at how they do brunch.

About Dino's Riverwest (website)

Started as a tavern in 1968 by Leo Dinon, Dino's first opened as a restaurant in 1983, headed by Leo’s wife, Rita. Shortly thereafter it became known for Fish Frys and authentic Italian scratch made recipes. It’s now being re-opened by Leo’s grandsons, Lawrence and Anthony. They are the third generation of family to keep Dino’s level of authenticity and traditions alive. Many of the Dino’s classic dishes are now available again, along with great new additions, making Dino's the go to restaurant in Milwaukee for an authentic homemade Italian meal.