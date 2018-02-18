Winter storm watch for Dodge, Fond du lac & Sheboygan Cos. from 4pm Monday – 7pm Tuesday

Florida school shooting survivors plan march on Washington

PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 17: A young girl sits at a temporary memorial at Pine Trails Park on February 17, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police have arrested former student Nikolas Cruz and charged him with 17 murders for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

PARKLAND, Fla. — Survivor of the shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people are planning a march on Washington next month to pressure politicians to take action on gun violence.

Speaking Sunday on CNN, a group of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland said they are determined to make a difference on the issue.

Cameron Kasky, a junior at the school, said the March 24 march will provide a time to talk about gun control, saying “we are losing our lives while the adults are playing around.”

19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.

