Florida school shooting survivors plan march on Washington

PARKLAND, Fla. — Survivor of the shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people are planning a march on Washington next month to pressure politicians to take action on gun violence.

Speaking Sunday on CNN, a group of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland said they are determined to make a difference on the issue.

Cameron Kasky, a junior at the school, said the March 24 march will provide a time to talk about gun control, saying “we are losing our lives while the adults are playing around.”

19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.