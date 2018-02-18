‘It’s a mystery:’ He was killed in his home 1 year ago, and no arrests have been made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's been a tough year for the family of Rainier Sheridan, shot and killed on Feb. 16, 2017 near 64th and Congress. His murder is unsolved, and his family needs your help.

"What I miss most is calling out his name. He used to hate that with a passion," Nora Sheridan, Rainier's mother said.

Nora Sheridan said she loved making her son smile.

"Rainier (yelling) -- and he would say 'what Mom? What do you want?" So that's what I miss most," Nora Sheridan said.

Rainier Sheridan, 36, lived with his mom near 64th and Congress, and had two sons. He'd just gotten a new job.

"Our relationship began to blossom in a positive way," Nora Sheridan said.

On a cold February day, she got a call and came home to find police in her home and the street blocked off.

"He's been murdered. He's been shot three times," Nora Sheridan said.

Her only son was killed inside their home.

"I don't know. It just seemed like everything went blank after that," Nora Sheridan said.

Rainier Sheridan would've turned 37 this February, and a year has passed with no arrests in connection with his death.

"I'm really devastated. I'm devastated because it's all a mystery. There are so many scenarios on what could have happened to him," Nora Sheridan said.

Sheridan's aunt said she feels haunted not knowing who took her nephew and why.

"It just keeps running in your mind over and over again. Like that whole day was terrible," Kimberly Sheridan said.

There were surveillance cameras in the home on the day Rainier Sheridan died, but they only caught the police officer walking through.

"It's a mystery. I don't know what happened. It's like one day he's here and the next day he's gone," Kimberly Sheridan said.

Police told the family Rainier Sheridan's car door was open, but he was killed inside the home. They're asking that anyone with information give them a call.