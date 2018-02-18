Remodeling your home? NARI Home Remodeling Show has all of your home improvement needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The NARI Home Remodeling Show could floor you with all of the displays and options for your home. FOX6's Evan Peterson went down to State Fair Park with a look at it all.

About the NARI Home Remodeling Show (website)

Join us for Wisconsin’s largest member home show! More than 250 home improvement and remodeling experts – all members of Milwaukee NARI, whose code of ethics pledges honesty, integrity and responsibility. Meet dozens of reliable, proven contractors to discuss your next project, get ideas and be inspired to make your visions reality!

