3 in custody following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 1 suspect sought

WAUWATOSA — Three people were taken into custody late Sunday night, Feb. 18 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. near 74th and Burleigh. It ended about 20 minutes later when the vehicle hit stop-sticks near 76th and Silver Spring.

Police say the vehicle was initially taken in a strong-armed robbery on Sunday morning in the area of 76th and North Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was also involved in another strong-armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

MPD assisted Wauwatosa police and three juveniles were arrested — but a fourth suspect escaped.