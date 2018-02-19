Stolen vehicle hits home on Milwaukee’s south side during police pursuit, 5 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Five people, three juveniles and two adults, were taken into custody early Monday morning, Feb. 19 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended after the vehicle crashed into a home on Milwaukee south side.

According to authorities, just after 4:00 a.m. a witness called police to report theft from vehicles in the area of 34th and Francis.

Upon arrival, responding officers witnessed individuals running into a waiting vehicle. That vehicle led officers on a pursuit.

A PIT maneuver was initiated near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. The vehicle spun out in the middle of the road — and tried to continue to flee when it struck a house.

Police say the vehicle was stolen and also had stolen plates from another vehicle on it.

Five people were taken into custody. Three were take to the hospital.

No one inside the home was injured.