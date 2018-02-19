Guns, brass knuckles, drugs: Video shows what led to charges against men arrested at Homestead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Two men, 19, from Sturgeon Bay, were arrested Saturday, Feb. 10 for possession of narcotics and firearms, including three assault rifles on the campus of Homestead High School -- and now, we're getting a closer look at what prosecutors say investigators found in their vehicle.

Willard Hartman faces 11 charges:

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school (five counts)

Carrying a concealed weapon (five counts)

Benjamin Krohn faces 14 charges:

Possession of narcotic drugs

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school (five counts)

Carrying a concealed weapon (five counts)

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to a criminal complaint, the arrests occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday after that illegal U-turn was performed at Mequon Rd. and North River Tr. in Mequon.

Hartman was driving, prosecutors say, and Krohn was the front-seat passenger.

While investigating, an officer noted a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and Krohn "stated he had marijuana," according to the complaint.

That was just the beginning. Body camera video shows what led to 25 charges between the two of these men.

Investigators discovered an unlocked handgun, six rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, an AK-47 rifle with a 30-round magazine and a Glock firearm.

That wasn't all. Investigators also found brass knuckles, marijuana and oxycodone.

The complaint says Krohn said they'd gone to Homestead to see a friend play basketball and he admitted to smoking marijuana in the parking lot. He said the firearms belonged to him and he "brought them with in case he wanted to trade or sell them to someone."

A letter from Mequon-Thiensville School District Superintendent Matthew Joynt says they weren't targeting anyone, but the news broke the same day as the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. which took the lives of 17 -- putting everyone on high alert.

Hartman and Krohn made their initial appearances in court on Feb. 12. Cash bond was set at $5,000. A status hearing was set for March 6.