Next generation of sushi: What goes into popular poke bowls, how to make your own

MILWAUKEE -- Odds are you've seen them on social media, heard the buzz about them or even seen them on a restaurant menu. But what's the big deal about poke bowls? Our healthy eating expert, Heather Ferber, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about why they're growing in popularity -- and offer a recipe too.

Poke is a Hawaiian word for 'to section' or 'to cut.' It`s usually a raw fish salad over white rice. But the whole poke bowl concept has really evolved over the past couple years to include proteins, veggies, rice, seasonings, sauces and other toppings.

Simple Homemade Poke Bowl Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients:

½ lb sushi grade ahi tuna (or shrimp or cooked fish), cut into cubes

2 tablespoons tamari

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

¼ cup green onions, sliced

½ teaspoon black sesame seeds

2 cups mixed greens

¼ cup cucumber, thin slices

¼ cup carrots, shredded

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, combine tuna, tamari, rice vinegar, sesame oil, green onions and black sesame seeds.

2. In another bowl, layer mixed greens, cucumber, and carrots. Top with marinated tuna mixture.

3. Add any additional desired toppings.

**Optional toppings: red pepper flakes, avocado, pickled ginger, wasabi, white sesame seeds, crab meat, dried seaweed, seaweed salad, brown rice, quinoa. You can also sub zucchini noodles for the greens or grains.