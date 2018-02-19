× Texas teen thought to be robbery victim now accused of setting up her friend

SPRING, Texas – A teenage girl who was initially believed to be one of two victims in a Houston-area carjacking and robbery Friday night is now a suspect, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Marie Mize, 17, and an alleged 16-year-old accomplice face charges of felony aggravated robbery. Authorities have also identified a third suspect, a 15-year-old, and are filing a warrant for his arrest.

Harris County officers went to the home of Preston Barry, Mize’s friend, around 11:30 p.m. after Barry reported that they had been robbed. Deputies then went to Mize’s residence to speak to her regarding the robbery.

After interviewing the pair, deputies say Mize had asked Barry if he wanted to earn $150 by giving her friends a ride into Houston, and he agreed. Barry and Mize traveled to Creekside Park in Montgomery County to meet her friends. While at the park, Barry and Mize met with a 16-year-old boy who got into the back seat of Barry’s vehicle.

While waiting, a 15-year-old boy, wearing a mask, approached the driver side door of the vehicle and waved a handgun, according to authorities. The 15-year-old suspect ordered Barry into the back seat of the vehicle where the 16-year-old suspect waved a knife and ordered the victim to be tied up with Mize’s shoelaces, according to a post by Lt. Scott Spencer on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The suspects robbed Barry of the money in his wallet, while striking him numerous times and threatening his life with the knife and gun, according to Spencer. The suspects apparently drove Barry to a grocery store and untied him so he could withdraw money from the ATM.

The suspects allegedly re-tied Barry with the shoelaces but agreed to drop Mize off at her home.

Barry told the suspects that he had more money at his residence and would give it to them if they took him home, deputies learned. The suspects agreed and waited outside while Barry went into the house, locked the door and immediately told his parents what was going on. His parents called 911 and the suspects took off.

Harris County deputies found Barry’s car at a park, but when deputies approached the vehicle, the 15-year-old suspect ran into the woods. Deputies quickly detained the 16-year-old suspect who was still inside the vehicle and found a kitchen knife and a black and silver BB gun, according to the post.

During the investigation, Mize admitted to lying about being a victim in the robbery, and told deputies she believed Preston was an easy target, Spencer said. Mize told investigators that tying up Preston and taking the car was not part of the original plan.

Mize and the 16-year-old suspect were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Deputies have issued a warrant for the 15-year-old suspect.