× Uber Eats driver sought in shooting death of customer, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are still looking for an Uber Eats driver they say is suspected of shooting and killing a customer.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood after the victim, identified by the Fulton County medical examiner’s office as Ryan Thornton, 30, placed a food order via his smartphone app.

“The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle,” police said. “As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver. Shots were apparently fired from the delivery vehicle, striking the victim.”

The driver fled in a white Volkswagen, police said. They did not identify the suspect.

Uber Eats is a food delivery service in which a driver picks up food orders from participating restaurants and delivers them to customers.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” Uber Eats said in a statement. “We are working with Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved.”

The company says its “goal is to ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable ride.”

“That’s why Uber prohibits riders and drivers from carrying firearms of any kind in a vehicle while using our app.”