Washington County home suffers severe damage following early morning fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Firefighters on Monday morning, Feb. 19 were called out to the scene of a house fire on Tomahawk Drive in the Town of Farmington. The call came in around 3:45 a.m.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who observed flames coming from the rear portion of the two-story residence. The neighbor called 911 and ran over to the house to check on the neighbors.

The four occupants inside the house were awoken by the smoke detectors and heavy smoke inside the residence. They were able to safely escape the home.

The Fillmore Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Boltonville, Kewaskum, Newburg, Silver Creek and Waubeka Fire Departments.

Upon arrival, fire crews were able to quickly put out the blaze, however, not before the fire spread to the attic of the home.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The home suffered severe damage as a result of the fire, smoke and water.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Fillmore Fire Department however early indication points to the origin of the fire being most likely electrical in nature.