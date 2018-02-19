West Allis woman breaks neck after falling asleep behind the wheel, rolling vehicle

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A West Allis woman broke her neck in a crash after Washington County sheriff’s officials say she fell asleep behind the wheel.

The crash happened Saturday night, Feb. 17 on I-41 near County Highway D in the Town of Wayne, around 11 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle driven by the West Allis woman, 61, was headed southbound when the woman fell asleep and lost control. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and rolled over.

An investigation revealed the woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in this case.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.