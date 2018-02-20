Brewers get to work; 1st spring training practice with full squad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- The Milwaukee Brewers are now officially back for the 2018 season.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 marked the first practice with the the full squad at spring training.

There is a lot of excitement with the team after contending for a playoff spot most of last season, before being eliminated during the final weekend of the 2017 season.

Exhibition games start on Friday, Feb. 23. The Brewers open the season March 29 at San Diego. The home opener at Miller Park is Monday, April 2 versus the St. Louis Cardinals.