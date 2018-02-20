Brewers’ owner Mark Attanasio ready for what he hopes will be a special season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Milwaukee Brewers' owner Mark Attanasio met with the media as his full team took the field for the first time in spring training. There is a lot of excitement with the team after contending for a playoff spot most of last season, before being eliminated during the final weekend of the 2017 season.

Attanasio believes they have the roster to get back in the playoffs this season. He also says General Manager Davis Stearns is always looking to add to the roster, but it has to be the right situation.

Exhibition games for the Brewers start on Friday, Feb. 23. The Brewers open the season March 29 at San Diego. The home opener at Miller Park is Monday, April 2 versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

