Janesville police: Area of Wright Rd. and Ruger Ave. experiencing heavy flooding

JANESVILLE — Janesville police say the area of Wright Road and Ruger Avenue is currently experiencing a heavy amount of flooding due to the recent rain and melting snow. The Janesville Police Department advises you to AVOID that area.

Wright Road has been closed from Skyview Drive to Palmer Drive. Ruger Avenue has been closed from Pontiac Drive to Wuthering Hills Drive.

One alternative route is to utilize Wuthering Hills Drive — which runs from E. Racine St. to E. Milwaukee St.

The area will be opened up once the water has subsided.